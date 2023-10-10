Wakefield Macmillan nurse and husband scoop £1million on EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker

Craig and Karen Mitchell are celebrating their huge win.

The lucky couple, Craig and Karen Mitchell, both 53, were holidaying in Scotland with friends and family when they discovered they’d bagged a £1m EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker win, which was slightly more than the ‘something will come up’ Karen had predicted at the start of their trip.

Karen said: “After 28 years as a specialist cancer care nurse, next month I start a new role as a specialist Macmillan Sister in Palliative and End-of-Life Care with Mid-Yorkshire Trust.

"During the long drive, I called the car lease company to explain my employment was changing, only to be told there would be a £400 admin fee.

"Craig groaned and said that wasn’t the best start to our holiday but I confidently shrugged it off and said ‘something will come up.’

"I won’t lie, I definitely didn’t expect the ‘something’ to be a £1million win, but it’s certainly going to make that admin fee less of a pain!”

The couple's winning journey all started when Craig spotted a message from The National Lottery on his phone.

Showing Karen and believing it was probably just a £10 win, the couple called the Lottery line and discovered the news was much bigger.

The couple have a few plans on how they will spend their winnings - including many mini breaks.

“It was a surreal moment,” Craig said.

"As soon as the win was confirmed Karen started dancing and whooping with joy, drawing attention from their family and friends.”

Karen said, “We announced that we’d won the lottery! Their faces were a picture.

“We did try to go sight-seeing but I think we were all in such a state of shock that by 3pm we’d given up and headed to the nearest bar for celebratory cocktails.

"Discovering we’d won on The National Lottery was incredible, but what has made it doubly special was being with people who mean so much to us. We’re very blessed.”

The couple then rang their two sons to tell them the good news.

Karen said, “We both play the The National Lottery each week on the app, and while Craig is ever hopeful I have always believed we would win - I genuinely think I manifested the win.”

As for what they will do with their winnings, the couple have a few clear plans.

“First and foremost we will be helping out our boys and close family members,” Karen said.

"Knowing that those dearest to us will also benefit from the win is the icing on the cake.

“We’ve paid off the mortgage and replaced that lease car – I’ve already found myself a Mercedes EQC, while Craig is building a shortlist of dream cars. I think he’s currently stuck between an Audi GT and a BMW M3 – not a bad dilemma to have!”

And the couple plan to enjoy many more mini-breaks.

Craig said: “Karen’s career means so much to her and while her work is incredibly rewarding, it’s also very traumatic and does take its toll.”

