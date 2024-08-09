Wakefield man, 66, travelled to Merseyside and Rotherham for riots armed with weapon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wakefield man has appeared in court charged with an offence of violent disorder in Rotherham and an offence of violent disorder in Merseyside.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher Clayton, 66, of Station Cottages in Wakefield, has also been charged with seven offences of possession of an offensive weapon in a private place and possession of an article of police uniform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court yesterday (Thursday) and was remanded into custody.

Philip Hoban, 48, of Northcote Crescent in Leeds also appeared in court and was remanded into custody after being convicted of causing racially, religiously aggravated harassment, alarm or distress through words.

Both men will appear at Leeds Crown Court on August 15 for sentencing.