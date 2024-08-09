Wakefield man, 66, travelled to Merseyside and Rotherham for riots armed with weapon

By Leanne Clarke
Published 9th Aug 2024, 10:11 GMT
Updated 9th Aug 2024, 10:11 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Wakefield man has appeared in court charged with an offence of violent disorder in Rotherham and an offence of violent disorder in Merseyside.

Christopher Clayton, 66, of Station Cottages in Wakefield, has also been charged with seven offences of possession of an offensive weapon in a private place and possession of an article of police uniform.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court yesterday (Thursday) and was remanded into custody.

Philip Hoban, 48, of Northcote Crescent in Leeds also appeared in court and was remanded into custody after being convicted of causing racially, religiously aggravated harassment, alarm or distress through words.

Both men will appear at Leeds Crown Court on August 15 for sentencing.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice