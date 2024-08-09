Wakefield man, 66, travelled to Merseyside and Rotherham for riots armed with weapon
Christopher Clayton, 66, of Station Cottages in Wakefield, has also been charged with seven offences of possession of an offensive weapon in a private place and possession of an article of police uniform.
He appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court yesterday (Thursday) and was remanded into custody.
Philip Hoban, 48, of Northcote Crescent in Leeds also appeared in court and was remanded into custody after being convicted of causing racially, religiously aggravated harassment, alarm or distress through words.
Both men will appear at Leeds Crown Court on August 15 for sentencing.