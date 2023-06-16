Wakefield man charged after police seize £9,000 worth of Class A drugs
A Wakefield man will appear in court next month accused in connection over the police seizure of drugs valued at £9,000.
By Shawna Healey
Published 16th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
Joshua Morley, 20, of Cass Yard, Wakefield, has been charged by the Wakefield Precision Team with two counts of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on July 6.
To report drug-related crime visit: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/report-it/report-drug-use-drug-dealing or phone 101 or report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers.