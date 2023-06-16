News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times

Wakefield man charged after police seize £9,000 worth of Class A drugs

A Wakefield man will appear in court next month accused in connection over the police seizure of drugs valued at £9,000.
By Shawna Healey
Published 16th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

Joshua Morley, 20, of Cass Yard, Wakefield, has been charged by the Wakefield Precision Team with two counts of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on July 6.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To report drug-related crime visit: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/report-it/report-drug-use-drug-dealing or phone 101 or report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

A 20-year-old Wakefield man has been charged with drug supply offences.A 20-year-old Wakefield man has been charged with drug supply offences.
A 20-year-old Wakefield man has been charged with drug supply offences.
Most Popular
Read More
Anger at plan to house asylum seekers at Wakefield hotel ‘within days’
Related topics:Wakefield