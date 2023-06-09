News you can trust since 1852
Wakefield Market set to relocate from Cathedral precinct to Teal Way under 'new and exciting' city centre transformation plans

Wakefield’s outdoor market is set to relocate as regeneration plans for the city centre start to take shape.
By Shawna Healey
Published 9th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

From Thursday June 29, the market will move from the Cathedral precinct to Teall Way - creating a retail link between the city’s two main and busiest shopping areas.

Councillor Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “This gives Wakefield market a permanent home, on a well-established route in the city and, as this was the preferred location for traders, we’re really pleased the move is underway.”

The new location offers space for all existing traders, and they will no longer need to move when events take place in the city centre.

Wakefield Market is set to move from outside the Cathedral to Teall Way, bridging the gap between The Ridings and Trinity Walk.Wakefield Market is set to move from outside the Cathedral to Teall Way, bridging the gap between The Ridings and Trinity Walk.
New stall covers and branding will also be designed to improve the look and feel of the market for current traders and shoppers, and to hopefully attract new, independent traders and customers to try Wakefield market.

The move paves the way for work to start on the creation of a new multi-use entertainment area with seating, lighting and trees in the Cathedral precinct for hosting open-air events, festivals and other family entertainment.

The city centre is undergoing exciting transformation to meet changing consumer demands and business trends. It will bring new growth in residential, retail, culture, and entertainment services to stimulate the local economy and make the city a more vibrant place.

Coun Graham added “We know that times are tough for many of our traders, and we hope this move will help boost their business, attract new traders and in turn benefit the local economy.

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for Regeneration and Economic Growth.Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for Regeneration and Economic Growth.
“Our regeneration plans for the city will make a real difference to residents, visitors and business giving everyone more reasons to be here in our city.”

And it was announced earlier this year that the former market hall, which was closed by the Council in 2018 and earmarked for demolition, will be turned into into a venue with restaurants, businesses and space for events.

The Wakefield Exchange will cost £7.7m and it is being funded by the Council and the Government, which has been scheduled to open in spring 2024.

For more information, visit: https://www.wakefield.gov.uk/regeneration/wakefield-city/ and find out more about local markets at https://www.wakefield.gov.uk/markets/.

