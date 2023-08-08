News you can trust since 1852
Wakefield marketing firm pays tribute to 'lovely' colleague Danny Adams who died after going missing while hiking in Snowdonia

Wakefield colleagues of a man who died after going missing while hiking in Wales have paid tribute to the “lovely” young man with a “big smile and loud laugh”.
By Shawna Healey
Published 8th Aug 2023, 16:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 17:33 BST

Danny Adams, aged 26 and an account executive for PHD Marketing in Wakefield, was reported missing over the weekend while walking in Snowdonia.

North Wales Police launched an appeal for help finding him but confirmed today that the body of a man was discovered last night (Monday) in the Carneddau area.

Inspector Mike Andrews, of North Wales Police, said: “The body of the man who was found in the Carneddau area on Monday, August 7 has now

Wakefield firm PHD Marketing has paid tribute to Danny AdamsWakefield firm PHD Marketing has paid tribute to Danny Adams
been formally identified as Daniel Adams.

“Daniel, 26, from the Selby area was reported as missing yesterday following not returning from a hike in the Carneddau area.

“We continue to work with the coroner and Daniel’s family have been informed.

"Our deepest condolences remain with Daniel’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Thank you to partner agencies, volunteers and members of the public who assisted in our searches.”

PHD Marketing has posted on its Facebook page: “Everyone here at PHD Marketing is mourning the loss of our lovely Danny Adams.

"He joined us as an apprentice 18 months ago after making a complete career change from the world of construction and became a true PHD-er, with care and concern for all his clients and colleagues.

“The entire team is absolutely devastated,and we will miss his big smile and loud laugh ringing out across the office.

"As a mark of respect, the PHD office will be closed on Wednesday, August 9.

"Thank you for your understanding.

"Hike those clouds in the sky, our friend.”

