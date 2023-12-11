Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Karen Baylis, 76, her civil partner Julie Towse, 65, and neighbour pals Ann Swallow, 76, and Julie Boocock, 65, decided five years ago to chip in £3 a month each to the People’s Postcode Lottery while enjoying a tipple at their local.

Now they are celebrating after scooping a share of the £1m jackpot in the lottery’s Millionaire Street prize.

Retired prison officer Karen, from Overton, said: “It’s great sharing this fantastic win with our lovely friends who live over the road.

From left, ambassador Danyl Johnson, Julie B, Karen, Julie T and Ann

“We decided to have one ticket between us and see what we got. I never, ever imagined anything like this. I might have to start singing. It is just amazing.”

The friends shared the jackpot with two other neighbours after WF4 4QZ landed Postcode Lottery’s weekly Millionaire Street prize on Saturday, December 9.

Each ticket was worth £333,333.

Now the gang have big plans when they split the cash – worth more than £83,333 each.

Karen, who signed up for the ticket, and partner Julie now plan to turn left on the plane – by upgrading a holiday to Australia next July.

The couple are taking Julie’s sister Alison Howson, 57, to see her daughter Gemma Tilse, 31 - who is expecting her second child in January – at her home two hours from Sydney.

And they have also vowed to help out their two nieces.

Karen said: “Julie and me are off to Australia in July to see Julie’s niece. It won’t be economy now, it’ll be first class.

“The first thing we started talking about when we knew we’d won something was who are we giving the money to.

“Our two nieces need the money. They’re younger so it’ll go to them.”

She added: “I’d also like a new utility room. You can’t explain the emotions you feel, this is absolutely wonderful.”

Partner Julie, who is also a retired prison officer, said their Australia trip will be really special now.

She said: “I’ll be telling my sister this afternoon. We have nothing to worry about now.

“My sister is going home after three weeks, but Karen and I are staying on and hiring a car to drive up the coast to Brisbane and we’ll fly home from there.”

She added: “This hasn’t sunk in yet. I’ve had a sleepless night over it.”

Pals Ann and Julie Boocock live directly opposite in adjoining semi bungalows.

Widow Ann Swallow, 75, broke down as she told how she’ll treat her son and two grandsons.

The retired market trader said: “We’re all good friends here. There isn’t another street like ours. It’s brilliant to win with three friends, we’re all in it together.

“I thought it might be £30,000 between us. Even £250 each would have been nice.

“You never think of this. You see it on the TV and wish it would happen to you, but when it does you get very emotional.”

She added: “I’ve got two grandchildren and one is starting university, so I’ll be able to help them.”