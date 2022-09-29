Wakefield Mayor and Mayoress visit new Ossett retirement development

Construction is well underway at the New Street development, which will comprise a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments exclusively designed for the over 70s.

The properties will be available to buy off-plan in October 2022 and first occupants are expected in spring 2023.

Once complete, the development will feature both a bistro and communal lounge, which will be perfect for grabbing a bite to eat and socialising with new neighbours, and future homeowners will also be able to make the most of the landscaped gardens knowing all the maintenance is taken care of.

Coun David Jones , Gary Nugent, site manager, Sales Executive Jo Harris, Jason Clarke, contracts manager and Mayoress Annette Jones at the site.

Coun Jones said: “It was a pleasure to visit the site of McCarthy Stone’s new development in Ossett. It was a fantastic opportunity to meet the site manager and hear first-hand about the developer’s newest retirement community, which will help to meet the housing needs of retirees in Ossett and the surrounding areas.”

Fiona Brooks, Divisional Sales and Marketing Director for McCarthy Stone, said: “We are delighted the Mayor and Mayoress were able to take the time to visit our Ossett site.