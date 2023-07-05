News you can trust since 1852
Wakefield McDonald's franchisee raises £30,000 for Ronald McDonald House to go towards 'supporting potential Yorkshire home'

Wakefield McDonald’s franchisee Anne Wainwright has helped raise around £30,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities by organising an all-ladies lunch to help raise funds for the children’s charity.
By Shawna Healey
Published 5th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

The event, which took place at Queens Hotel in Leeds, saw fundraising efforts from 260 attendees including live entertainment and an auction, plus a fashion show from local designer Rebecca Rhoades and milliner Jenny Roberts, hosted by television presenter Jenny Powell.

The funds raised will go towards supporting a potential planning proposal for a new house in Yorkshire, as well as supporting the other existing Ronald McDonald Houses located across the country.

These houses provide “home away from home” accommodation for families of seriously ill children while in hospital. The houses include everything that you would find in a home: en-suite bathrooms, a phone line directly to the hospital, a kitchen, communal areas, and some have outside space.

Anne, McDonald’s Wakefield and Leeds franchisee who owns and operates eight restaurants, said: “I want to thank everyone who supported, donated and volunteered at the event.

“I am so proud that we were able to raise such a huge sum to support many more families in their most desperate times and it really shows the unstinting generosity of all the ladies in attendance. I would also like to thank my brilliant team for their support.”

Ronald McDonald House Charities UK has been working with McDonald’s since the charity was founded in the UK in 1989.

McDonald’s is hoping to raise a further £1m for Ronald McDonald House Charities UK this summer.

