Wakefield men jailed after firearm and thousands of pounds of Class A drugs seized

Two men from Wakefield have been jailed for almost 13 years after a firearm and thousands of pounds of Class A drugs were recovered during an operation.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers from the District’s Neighbourhood Impact Team executed warrants at two addresses on October 25 last year, which resulted in the seizure of £18,000 worth of crack cocaine and heroin and the arrest of three men.

A search of a further property connected to one of the men led to the recovery of a black handgun and two nine-millimetre rounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following an investigation, officers charged Waheed Yaseen, 46, and Nelson Ndikumana, 40, with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Nelson Ndikumana (bottom left) and Waheed Yaseen (right) have been jailed for almost 13 years after a firearm and thousands of pounds of Class A drugs were recovered during an operation in the district.

Yaseen was also charged with possession of a firearm.

Both men appeared before Leeds Crown Court on Thursday, January 11, where Yaseen, of Wesley Street, received a total sentence of 10 years and six months.Ndikumana, of Norton Street, was sentenced to 25 months.”

Sergeant Tonge, said:

“Firearms and Class A drugs have no place on the streets of West Yorkshire and the Neighbourhood Impact Team will continue to disrupt the activities of those involved in this kind of criminality in the Wakefield district.