Residents are set to benefit from a £142,500 grant to support a range of vital services at the Wakefield’s Help at the Hubs.

The cash injection has come from West Yorkshire Mayor’s Cost of Living Emergency Fund.

Help at the Hubs is a free to access service, with expert advisors working with residents to find solutions, supporting them in taking steps to improve things.

Simon Topham, CEO of Citizen’s Advice Wakefield District; West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin and Wakefield councillor Maureen Cummings, right.

The funding will enable the eight hubs, supported by a range of organisations, to continue providing vital support for residents across the Wakefield district with issues around money, housing, health, debt, benefit claims and more.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “We know that many, many residents are experiencing the impact of the cost of living crisis, with rising bills for foods and energy costs, which means this funding is very welcomed as our Help at the Hub services are needed now, more than ever, to provide expert advice and support.

“The hubs, based in communities across our district are places that will never judge and will always be happy to speak to residents, however big or small their problem may be, and they provide help and advice with a warm welcome.”

Simon Topham, CEO of Citizen’s Advice Wakefield District, said: “The Help at the Hub’ project is now secured for another year thanks to the Mayor’s support.

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin and Wakefield councillor Maureen Cummings.

"The funding allows Citizens Advice to be based at all the Hubs and even in the short period from August to December last year we helped over 800 people who visited us at the Hubs secure over £300,000 of additional income and hardship grants. The demand for Citizens Advice services in the Hubs has never been higher.”

The hubs are often located in the heart of the community and each venue can be contacted by phone, or residents can attend one of the Citizen Advice drop-in sessions, where no appointment is necessary.

Help at the Hub venues were initially created by the Residents Recovery Group (RRG) as a response to the economic impacts of the pandemic, providing support and guidance to residents.

The Residents Recovery Group was formed from a partnership including Wakefield Council, WDH Cash Wise, Citizens Advice Wakefield District, DWP, the Wakefield District Health & Care Partnership, Nova and other VCSE organisations.

Due to the ongoing cost of living crisis the group has evolved into the Residents First Group (RFG), representing the evolving nature of the work needed to continue supporting residents.

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin said: “We must do everything we can to support people with the cost of living crisis.

“That is why we set up our emergency fund and I’m pleased it has helped hundreds of people across Wakefield and the rest of the region.

“Thanks to devolution, we are taking direct action and helping those who we know are being hit the hardest and pushed into poverty by this crippling crisis.”

For more information visit: www.wakefield.gov.uk/more-money-in-my-pocket/help-at-the-hub.

