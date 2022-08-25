Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen, known as Steve to his family and friends, joined the company in 1971 at just 16-years-old.

Originally from Bradford, he left school without any qualifications and spent a week doing an engineering apprenticeship but quit after realising it wasn’t for him.

He then got the job at Morrisons and never looked back.

Steve is pictured with Community Champion Pam Abbott and Regional Recycling Unit Manager Sue Mullen.

Steve said: “I started as a shop assistant, filling the shelves up.

"I did nearly 25 years working in stores in Bradford, working my way up to being a manager and then I spent 25 years working at the J41 distribution site in Wakefield.

“With any job, there have been ups and downs. Believe it or not, I’ve been all over the world, I spent a month in Australia.

"It has paid my mortgage, I’ve done alright out of it.”

Long serving Morrisons distribution centre worker Steve Pollard has retired after 51 years with the company.

During his time at Morrisons, Stephen has seen many changes in the grocery store business.

He witnessed the expansion of products in stores and the digital revolution that brought him to Wakefield as a packer.

To celebrate his 50th anniversary last year, Stephen was invited to Morrisons HQ in Bradford to meet David Potts, the chain’s chief executive.

He was given a myriad of gifts such as travel vouchers and time off to spend with family.

Stephen added: “I started on September 9 1971, so if I had kept on another few weeks, I would have retired after 51 years.

"Last year, Covid-19 was involved so we couldn’t get all the colleagues together but we had a small celebration and I met Mr Potts in Bradford.

“My name was put on big monitors and people applauded me at HQ.”

Pamela Abbott, Morrisons J41 community champion, said: “Stephen has been with us for almost 51 years, working in different departments across retail and logistics.

"It has been a pleasure working alongside him. Morrisons, particularly staff at J41, would like to say a big thank you to the commitment he has shown the business over the years.

"We wish Stephen and his wife, Carol, all the best and a happy retirement.”