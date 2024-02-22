Wakefield MP backs call for ‘immediate humanitarian ceasefire’ in Gaza

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The party’s motion was passed during a turbulent night at Westminster on Wednesday.

Commenting after the vote, Mr Lightwood said: “We have all been shocked and deeply saddened by the heart-breaking loss of life we’ve seen in the Middle East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I know the strength of feeling on this issue, and I know this is a matter of deep concern to so many people in Wakefield.

Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood gave his backing to Labour’s call for an ‘immediate humanitarian ceasefire’ in Gaza.

“Labour’s amendment addressed not only the need to stop the fighting now, but the pathway to stopping the fighting permanently. That is why I backed Labour’s amendment.”

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle is facing accusations he played “party politics” by granting a vote on Labour’s Gaza ceasefire motion.

Sir Lindsay broke with convention to allow the vote during a debate, sparking anger from SNP and Conservative MPs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said this was so MPs could express their view on “the widest range of propositions” .

Critics accused Sir Lindsay of letting Labour hijack the Gaza debate.

The move meant Labour MPs could call for a ceasefire, without backing the differently worded SNP motion, which could have split the party.

A number of SNP and Conservative MPs walked out of the Commons chamber in protest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Lindsay later apologised but more than 50 MPs have called for his resignation.

Mr Lightwood said: “I do not believe the SNP’s original motion was strong enough.

“The SNP motion had nothing to say about the long-term path to peace.

“It did not fully explain how a lasting ceasefire can be achieved and failed to set out that this ceasefire must be fully observed by all sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It made no mention of a two-state solution or Palestinian statehood.

“For these reasons, the unamended SNP motion did not fully express my position.

“We wanted the whole House to come together and support our amendment: for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, for an end to the killing, and to achieve Palestinian statehood through a two-state solution.”