Wakefield MP writes to transport minister in protest at plan close Westgate station ticket office

Train companies are pressing ahead with plans to close hundreds of station ticket offices across England over the next three years.

Under the proposals, some ticket kiosks would remain in large stations, but elsewhere staff will be on concourses to sell tickets, offer travel advice and help people with accessibility.

The plan has been met with concern from unions and disability groups.

Wakefield MP has written to transport secretary Mark Haprer to express his concerns over plans to close Westgate station ticket offices

LNER has said that several ticket offices, including Wakefield Westgate, may be closed, citing ‘modernising ticket retailing’.

Mr Lightwood has written to the company and transport secretary Mark Harper urging a re-think of the proposals

The letter to Mr Harper states: “Given the fact that many of those passengers relying on ticket offices will be elderly and disabled rail users that may otherwise struggle to use digital alternatives, it is vital that you offer assurances that those rail users will still have access to the support they need to use our rail network with confidence.”

Currently, one in nine tickets are sold at a ticket office, amounting to approximately 150 million train journeys a year.

Mr Lightwood said: “I have significant concerns about these proposals.

“Ticket offices, like the one at Wakefield Westgate, are vital for many with disabilities or the elderly – or those who simply prefer to buy their train tickets on the day, with advice and assistance from a helpful member of staff.

“The rail industry employs 240,000 people nationally, with many of those at ticket offices.

“This will be a really worrying time for them, as we’re still not clear what these proposals will mean.”

A 21-day public consultation has been launched to collect passengers’ views.

Posters have gone up in stations, inviting the public to take part, after which the government will make the final decision on which offices will close.

Currently around three out of every five stations has a ticket office, although some are only staffed part time.

The issue is the latest flashpoint between train companies and unions, who have been in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and working conditions, which has resulted in a series of strikes since last summer.

Mr Lightwood added: “More widely, our rail network is failing passengers.

“It is in desperate need of reform. This is yet another blow to Wakefield’s rail users.

“However, this decision hasn’t been set in stone. I have written to both the transport secretary and to LNER to stress that I think this is totally the wrong idea.”

