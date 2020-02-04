Wakefield mum to host charity night in aid of Pinderfields Hospital

A Wakefield mum who has been diagnosed with cancer for the second time is hosting a charity night - and everybody is invited.

Donna Cole, Stanley age 51, with support from friends and family, has organised fundraiser for the Hematology Ward at Pinderfields Hospital.

Donna Cole currently receives Ice Cap treatment and wears wigs 'to boost confidence'.

Billie Lousie Bowes, a close friend, organised the event to support Donna and the hospital.

Ms Cole said: “I want to donate all the money to the Hematology Ward as this is now my second round of treatment so I want to give back to them.

“They are so nice, friendly and accommodating, they make you feel normal. It is amazing.”

Ms Cole was first diagnosed with stage two Breast Cancer in September, 2012, she went through treatment and later had a mastectomy.

Donna and daughter Lauren Cole support each other and are raising funds to donate to Pinderfields Hospital

She said: “I had serious reconstruction and was discharged in June, 2019. Off I went on my merry way proud as punch - I had beaten cancer.”

After further tests being carried out, it was then discovered Donna had secondary cancer in the breasts which has spread to some of her major organs.

She is now going through an intense 18 week chemotherapy treatment plan and is using Ice Cap treatment.

The Ice Cap machine freezes hair follicles to salvage them and reduce hair loss.

Ms Cole said: “I would like to raise as much money as I can to purchase another Ice Cap machine for the hospital as I know one machine can only treat two people at a time.

When speaking about her experience with cancer Donna said: “It is more down days than good but I wear wigs now and it makes me feel amazing, they really boost your confidence.

“My mindset is I am going to do this and I will beat cancer, I have done it once I can do it again.”

The charity night takes place at The New Pot Oil in Wrenthrope, Wakefield from 6pm on Friday, February 28

It will include live entertainment and raffles with prizes ranging from beauty products, Loose Women tickets and bottomless brunch vouchers.

There will also be a live auction with prizes including a signed Wakefield Trinity T-shirt, meet and greet with Wakefield Trinity players and much more.

Megan Dransfield, a close family friend, will also be completing a SkyDive to raise funds, due to take place this month but because of weather conditions it has now been rescheduled for April, 2020

A JustGiving page has been set up with all donations welcome for the Hematology Ward here.

Ms Cole said: “I would like to thank my daughter Lauren, she was only 14-years-old when I was first diagnosed and she was my rock and still is now.

“A massive thank you to all my friends and family for helping me at this difficult time and helping make this night happen."

Raffle tickets can be purchased on the night or contact Donna via email donna.cole1968@gmail.com to arrange collection before.

If you would like support or more information about Breast Cancer visit NHS website here.