The new showcase at Wakefield Museum, Moving Stories, celebrates the museum’s story so far – as it marks its centenary year - and looks ahead to an exciting new chapter.

Wakefield Council is developing the former BHS building in Wakefield city centre into a new library and museum.

Moving Stories takes visitors behind the scenes and reveals how the council plans to turn an empty, old department store into awe-inspiring museum galleries and library spaces.

Councillor Michael Graham, cabinet member for Culture, Leisure, and Sport previewed the exhibition.

The new exhibition – which opened on Monday, February 6 is staged in the current museum, at Wakefield One on Burton Street and also marks the launch of Wakefield museum’s centenary year and looks back at 100 years of collecting and displays.

Since the museum first opened in Holmfield House in 1923, it has collected over 111,000 fascinating objects and told many different stories from across the Wakefield district.

Councillor Michael Graham, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure, and Sport, said: “This is a very exciting time for the museum as it celebrates its centenary year and looks ahead to a bright future.

"Moving Stories is a brilliant opportunity to reflect on the museum’s journey so far and help shape the next chapter.

An artist's impression of what the Wakefield Library and Museum will look like when complete.

"I can’t wait to discover all the local stories, see the new artwork and get a glimpse of what the future holds. I hope everyone will come along to find out more and get involved.”

Since last summer, council staff have been out and about in the district speaking to local people. Moving Stories is packed with their anecdotes.

When the new library and museum opens in 2025, the galleries will celebrate every day, personal stories as well as major historic events.

The museum has worked with West Yorkshire artist, Tom Bailey, to interpret the stories in a series of colourful cartoon style illustrations.

Wakefield Library and Museum will be moving into the former BHS building in the city centre.

Visitors to the exhibition can also watch as Tom’s digital drawings appear on screen before their eyes and listen as Wakefield residents past and present tell their tales in their own words.

The vibrant, interactive exhibition is also a chance for the museum’s visitors to have their say on the plans for the new museum galleries and help to shape the future displays.

Visitors are invited to tell their personal stories, draw their own illustrations, share their treasured objects, and vote on topics for the new galleries.

Moving Stories will be regularly updated as the library and museum project progresses, and people are encouraged to keep coming back to see what’s new.

Visitors’ stories and suggestions will become part of the exhibition as it evolves. The museum team will be sharing project milestones and behind the scenes insights, beginning with the recent restoration of star object, the Dennis Big Four fire engine.

A new video by local film-maker, Nick Singleton reveals the process of bringing the 1930s City of Wakefield fire engine back to life.