Wakefield named as the UK's least social media obsessed city, new study finds

The research, conducted by entertainment experts at online casino company PlayOJO, analysed the number of Google searches for a variety of social media platforms over the past year, including Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter.

The findings discovered that the least social media obsessed city in the UK is Wakefield, with searches just over 14,000 per 100,000 people for social media-related terms.

This opposed Norwich, which was found to be the city with the highest number of searches for social media-related terms with 215,000 searches per 100,000 people – putting it above major cities like Manchester (fifth) and Liverpool (third).

The research also found that the most searched social media app within the UK is YouTube, followed by Facebook,and Twitter in third.

A spokesperson from the PlayOJO Casino team commented on the findings: "Social media has become a fundamental part of our day-to-day lives and enables us to communicate and socialise with friends, family and anyone across the world at the touch of a button, which is why many rely on these apps to connect and develop our relationships at any chosen time.

"It is only natural that some cities are drawn to using social media more than others. This study offers an exciting glance at which cities across the UK are invested in these platforms the most, with Norwich topping the list and proving to have more interest in social media than some of the country's largest cities."