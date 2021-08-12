Wakefield named in the top 5 cheapest places for women to get a haircut in the UK

Women in Wakefield can officially get their haircut for a snip with the average cost of the cheapest haircut in the city just £18.93.

The research, carried out by supplement brand Yumi, analysed the cheapest cuts available at the best-reviewed hair salons on booking site Treatwell across the UK.

Overall, the cheapest place in the UK for a haircut is Wolverhampton, and you can also get a cut-price trim in south wales, with Swansea and Cardiff both named in the top three.

The UK’s Top 5 Cheapest Places for a Women’s Haircut

1. Wolverhampton (£14.66)

2. Swansea (£16)

3. Cardiff (£16.33)

5. Wakefield (£18.95)

6. Hull (£19.23)

7. Derby (£20)

8. Worcester (£20)

9. Nottingham (£20.16)

10. Leicester (£20.83)

At the other end of the scale, a haircut in Bristol will cost you more than triple the price of a cut in Wakefield, with the average cheapest trim setting you back £57.33.

To help you get your money’s worth at the salon, Amy Morris, Functional Nutritionist at Yumi, recommends giving your hair the correct nutrients: “Nutrition is a vital tool for keeping hair healthy in general and especially after visiting the salon.