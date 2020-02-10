Wakefield night shelter to open its doors to the homeless tonight as temperatures drop

Wakefield night shelter will be opening its doors again as temperatures drop overnight.

The shelter, at Wakefield Baptist Church, at the corner of Barnsley Road and Belle Isle Avenue, provides shelter for those who find themselves without somewhere to stay on cold nights.

Open from 8pm to 8am, the shelter provides guests with a hot meal on arrival and breakfast in the morning, and are provided with a mattress, sleeping bag and pillow.

Those who stay are also offered comfortable facilities, the chance to shower, and free clothes to take away, subject to donations.

The shelter is open to over 18s of any gender, background, nationality or status.