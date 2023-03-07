When the mercury drops to zero the doors open to the city’s night shelter for rough sleepers.

The shelter is an emergency cold weather provision, providing overnight accomodation (and more) to homeless people in the Wakefield area.

The church is located on Belle Isle Avenue and will be open from 8pm to 8am.

Rough sleepers wishing to self-refer for help or members of the public that are concerned about someone sleeping rough can use a reporting service available via Streetlink.

Reports can be made at any time online or you can call 0300 500 0914.

