Wakefield night shelter will open tonight as temperatures hit freezing

The shelter for homeless people at Wakefield Baptist Church will be open overnight as temperatures plummet.

When the mercury drops to zero the doors open to the city’s night shelter for rough sleepers.

West Yorkshire Police tweeted: "The night shelter is open this evening at Wakefield Baptist church from 8pm.

"The Night Shelter is an emergency cold weather provision. The Shelter provides overnight accommodation (and more) to homeless people in the Wakefield area."

The church is located at Belle Isle Avenue. The shelter, which is this year marking its 10th anniversary, is open for people to stay overnight until the temperature rises above freezing.

There’s time for people to have a meal, shower and a chat before lights-out at 11pm.