Rachel Dove, of Stanley, is set to release her 17th book, Ten Dates, and latest novel with publisher Boldwood Books, in March.

She is hosting a free signing complete with mocktails and nibbles at her local library on Thursday March 16 at 5.30pm

The romance book surrounds the story of Alice McClaren and Callum Roberts recreating their ten first dates together after Alice wakes up from a two-year coma after being involved in a car crash.

Stanley author, Rachel Dove, is set to release her latest book, Ten Dates, next month.

Whilst she was in the coma, Callum fears that he has lost her forever and as he sits by her bedside he promises he’ll do anything if she’ll open her eyes.

But when Alice does finally wake up, she has absolutely no memory of being in love with Callum or the life they once shared. In fact, all she remembers about him is how incredibly annoying he once was.

Callum is determined to prove to Alice that what they had was special, so he makes her a deal: he’ll recreate their first ten dates and make her fall in love with him all over again.

Speaking about the writing process behind the book, Rachel said: “I pitched the idea of the book to my editor last year. Unfortunately, I had long Covid last year which set me back but I completed this book just before Christmas.”

Author Rachel Dove is set to host a signing of her latest book 'Ten Dates' in Stanley Library, Wakefield, on March 16.

Ten Dates is the first in four books set to be released this year, bringing her total number of published books to 20. In April, she is releasing a Mills and Boon medical romance book, A Midwife, Her Best Friend, Their Family, with two more coming later this year.

Rachel said: “This is my 10th year as being a writer but it started properly in 2015 after I won a competition in Prima Magazine to be the next Mills and Boon writer.

"My first book with them, The Sheep Boutique on Baker Street, was published in 2016. I was then signed to Harper Collins for a number of years before moving to Boldwood Books with my editor.

"I release four books a year, so I have Ten Dates being released in March followed by A Midwife, Her Best Friend, Their Family, and then two more which are set to be released later this year.”

Stanley Library and Community Centre, Wakefield

The author and mum-of-two is also a champion of Wakefield Libraries and is chair of Stanley Library Group, which is responsible for the Stanley Santa Scheme, which provides free books to keep to children at Christmas.

She added: "Living in Stanley for 14 years, I’m always in the library. I used to take my children to the library regularly when they were younger. I was asked to chair the library group, which I agreed to.

"We run community events, craft sessions and I set up the Stanley Santa Scheme which gives free 300 books to the community in Stanley and Outwood, as a way of encouraging children to read, especially in a time where children are often missing out because income is squeezed.”

Tickets to the book signing are free. To reserve a space, Call 01924 303130 or email [email protected]

