Wakefield nursery to host first summer fete to raise money for a new sensory room

A nursery in Wakefield is set host its first summer fete next month to raise money for a much-needed sensory room.
By Shawna Healey
Published 13th Jun 2023, 14:30 BST- 1 min read

There will be a tombola, a lucky dip, games, refreshments, a cake stall, handmade knitted products and wax melts on offer, as well as a visit from the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service at the event held by Kidsworld Havercroft.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 15 from noon to 4pm.

Gemma Smith, manager at Kidsworld Havercroft, said: “In July we are holding our first every summer fete to raise money for a much-needed sensory room.

Child's play: Kidsworld Havercroft is set to hold a summer fete in July to raise money for a much-needed sensory room at the Wakefield nursery.
"It is going to be a big event. We are having craft stalls, games and even the fire service – hopefully they will not be on a call out!”

The nursery, on Cow Lane, Havercroft, is rated good by Ofsted, and provides care to infants from six months to children aged five.

Related topics:WakefieldOfsted