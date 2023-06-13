There will be a tombola, a lucky dip, games, refreshments, a cake stall, handmade knitted products and wax melts on offer, as well as a visit from the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service at the event held by Kidsworld Havercroft.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 15 from noon to 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gemma Smith, manager at Kidsworld Havercroft, said: “In July we are holding our first every summer fete to raise money for a much-needed sensory room.

Child's play: Kidsworld Havercroft is set to hold a summer fete in July to raise money for a much-needed sensory room at the Wakefield nursery.

"It is going to be a big event. We are having craft stalls, games and even the fire service – hopefully they will not be on a call out!”