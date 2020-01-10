Wakefield optician awarded prize after for spec-tacular results

A Wakefield-based optician has been has been celebrating receiving the highest marks in the entire country in his qualifying exams.

Adam Robson, aged 31 and living in Thornes, has set his sights on an exciting future after receiving the best results within his exam category in his year.

The dispensing optician has graduated from University Centre Bradford College with a Foundation Degree in Ophthalmic Dispensing after gaining the highest marks of everyone who took the Association of British Dispensing Opticians final qualification exams in the UK last summer.

He said: “It was amazing, I didn’t expect to do this well.”

The 31-year-old works in Specsavers Opticians in Wakefield alongside his wife Janine, and is now hoping to study further to become an optometrist.

He said: “I started as an optical assistant, and finding out a bit about every aspect of working there, before beginning my degree at Bradford College.

“I enjoyed the more practical parts of the exam.

“The tutors at Bradford College did a really good job of preparing me for the exam but nothing could prepare you for the stress of actually being there.”

He enjoys his current job at Specsavers, especially his daily interaction with the customers.

He said: “That’s the reason I find my job so fulfilling and that I’m so proud of what I do.”

He received the Federation of Manufacturing Opticians Derek McLaren Prize for top marks after joining more than 300 dispensing opticians and contact lens opticians at Canterbury Cathedral following their exams.