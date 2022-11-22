Since its launch in 2017, nearly 30,000 books have been given, so far, to children and babies in the Wakefield district.

The scheme was set up by the country singer, Dolly Parton, to inspire a love of reading in children everywhere.

Wakefield Council and Spectrum Health teamed up with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, five years ago, to offer families in parts of the district the chance to receive a book for their child in the post each month, from birth until their fourth birthday.

Singer Dolly Parton pictured at the Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on November 5, 2022 in Los Angeles. Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

All the books, sent to local families, are high quality and have been carefully selected by a panel of experts in early childhood literacy and reading.

They include traditional stories and rhymes, books by illustrators, non-fiction, and newly published titles.

In March, the first intake of children to the Imagination Library ‘graduated’ with celebrations held in Airedale Library to mark the occasion.

Feedback from the parents of these children has been overwhelmingly positive.

Flashback to children and their parents attending celebrations, in March, to mark their 'graduation' from the Dolly Parton Imagination Library..

One parent said: “I think it is a wonderful scheme that supports children in their journey with reading.

"Personally, I love to read and would like to pass it onto my child. This scheme helps provide my baby with reading that keeps us both entertained.”

Research shows a significantly positive impact on babies and children’s developing brains, with 3 to 4 year old’s showing a 28 per cent improvement in readiness for nursery having taken part in the programme.

Coun Maureen Cummings, cabinet member for Communities, Poverty and Health at Wakefield Council, said: “Reading at a young age is a great way to develop a child’s language skills and pave the way for their success at school, and beyond.

A young 'graduate' of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

"We are delighted with the difference the books have made to children in the last few years and the lasting impact it will have on their lives. I’d encourage every eligible parent to sign up and give their child the best start in life.”