Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Helen's Church, Sandal.

Rev Smith will be instituted to the parish on Wednesday August 31 at 7.30pm by the Right Rev Tony Robinson, Bishop of Wakefield.

She joins the parishes following the retirement of the Rev Martin.

The new vicar will be instituted from her previous parishes in East Leeds.

Mr Julian Gill, on behalf of the churchwardens at St Helen’s Sandal Magna and St Paul’s Walton, said: “The congregation is very much looking forward to meeting Reverend Hannah Smith following the twelve month vacancy after Reverend Martin’s retirement.”

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Helen’s, Sandal, is open for worship at 9.30am and 11am every Sunday.

St Paul’s, Walton is open for worship at 11am every Sunday.