Wakefield parishes to welcome new vicar Hannah Smith following retirement of the Rev Rupert Martin
The Rev Hannah Smith will join the parishes of St Helen’s Sandal Magna and St Paul’s Walton next week after a 12 month vacancy following the retirement of vicar Rupert Martin.
Rev Smith will be instituted to the parish on Wednesday August 31 at 7.30pm by the Right Rev Tony Robinson, Bishop of Wakefield.
She joins the parishes following the retirement of the Rev Martin.
The new vicar will be instituted from her previous parishes in East Leeds.
Mr Julian Gill, on behalf of the churchwardens at St Helen’s Sandal Magna and St Paul’s Walton, said: “The congregation is very much looking forward to meeting Reverend Hannah Smith following the twelve month vacancy after Reverend Martin’s retirement.”
Most Popular
-
1
Wakefield lottery winner who scooped £10K a month prize during heatwave celebrated by buying air conditioning
-
2
Drug-addict stole £24,000 from terminally-ill ex partner because 'he deserved it', court hears
-
3
Wanted: 18 people police urgently want to speak to in Wakefield
-
4
More than 330 Pontefract homes without gas
-
5
Wakefield's winter of fun plans announced with dates for Light Up and Rhubarb festival
St Helen’s, Sandal, is open for worship at 9.30am and 11am every Sunday.
St Paul’s, Walton is open for worship at 11am every Sunday.
Both churches have limited numbers, and are covid-19 secure.