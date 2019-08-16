Wakefield Parkinson's Support Group's plea for audiobook donations

Wakefield Parkinson’s Support Group are asking for donations of audiobooks to help those with the disease continue to enjoy books.

David Foster, who founded the group in 2012, said: “Some people that used to like reading can no longer do that comfortably because the medication makes it difficult to hold a book or even a kindle.

“It’s easier for people to listen to it on a cassette player or CD. We’ve managed to get quite a number of people to get these things for us.”

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive nervous system disorder which affects movement and can lead to tremors, rigid muscles and changes in speech. It usually affects those aged 60 or over.

Wakefield Parkinson’s Support Group has more than 190 members, including the families of those who struggle with the disease.

They meet up to six times a week, organising trips, meetings and experiences.

David said: “We do change lives, I can guarantee that. People want to be in the company of people like themselves because they like that there’s people around who can give them assistance or understand.

“The quality of life increases dramatically when they come to the group.”

The group are keen to receive audiobooks on CDs or cassette tapes, though digital downloads will also be accepted.

Any genre of book will be accepted by the group.

For more information, or to donate, email dave.foster67@yahoo.co.uk or contact David Foster on 07432083103.