PCSO Julie Wood was awarded the ‘problem solving’ award at the National PCSO Award Ceremony on January 13.

The event, hosted by the NPCC and UNISON, was held to mark the 20th anniversary since PCSO’s were first introduced by the Police Reform Act in 2002.

There were 32 PCSO finalists selected for the eight award categories.

PCSO Wood was nominated for her work within the role of Ward Manager for the College Grove area of Wakefield (Wakefield Central), an area which has experienced high levels of anti-social behaviour and related criminality.

Since becoming a Ward Manager, Julie has identified new partnership opportunities which have strengthened the relationship between West Yorkshire Police and existing partners, creating an enthusiastic and collaborative approach to long term problem solving.

Julie has also identified numerous contact points and engagement opportunities for the community of College Grove, allowing her to build relationships with individual residents, local business owners and visitors. Developing these relationships has allowed Julie to have an informed picture of the crime related issues the community faces.

Working on this knowledge, Julie has been able to take proactive policing steps to disrupt criminal activity including County Lines and safeguard vulnerable people, diverting those at risk to genuine safety.

Julie has won and been nominated for several other awards over her 16-year career at West Yorkshire Police, including winning the Sharon Beshenivsky PCSO of the Year award in 2009 and the West Yorkshire Police Employee of the Year award also in 2009.

Julie said: “I joined West Yorkshire Police in 2007 and have always worked in the Wakefield district building up relations with communities and partners.

“I am thrilled to have been nominated for this award, it is so nice to know that the hard work I have done has been recognised. A big thank you to supervision, my team and partners who have assisted and guided me to make problem solving work.”

Assistant Chief Constable, Damien Miller said: “I was delighted to see the judging panel for the National PCSO Award Ceremony recognise the efforts made by Julie in this area of policing. Julie has made outstanding contributions to her Neighbourhood Policing Team through her demonstrations of knowledge and skills in problem solving, which plays such an integral role in our communities.”

Inspector Paul Fraser of Wakefield Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, who nominated PCSO Wood for the award, said: “Through the delivery of structured neighbourhood policing Julie has seen far-reaching improvement to restoring the community and the lives of residents.

“Julie knows there is still work to do, and I have no doubt that she will continue to make positive changes and overcome the obstacles placed in her way.

“Julie’s drive is unparalleled, and College Grove is fortunate to have such a dedicated officer policing their community. Indeed, Julie contributes massively to ensuring that Wakefield remains one of the safest communities in the region.”