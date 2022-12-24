Wakefield PE teacher retires after working at Queen Elizabeth Grammar School for 40 years

Mr Barker started his career in 1980 at the Priory School in Barnsley before moving to Queen Elizabeth Grammar School (QEGS) in 1982 where he taught for 124 terms.

Mr Barker, affectionately known as Trev, has been a form tutor, head of year, head of cricket, head of rugby and the director of sport whilst at the school.

During his tenure, the school has experienced a remarkable set of sporting achievements including being recognised in the National School Sport Magazine and being in the top 20 schools for sport in the country, among other accolades.

Pupils and staff at the grammar school bid farewell to him last week in a whole-school assembly.

Between 2006 and 2018, the school participated in over 20 northern and three national finals in cross country, 12 national hockey finals, two national ruby wins, 20 county cricket championships and more.

But Mr Barker picks out another major achievement as the one he is most proud.

“Looking at the Sports Team photos each year we regularly have 250-300 different boys representing the school in sport - which is nearly half of our students,” he said.

Over his time at QEGS, the sports facilities have changed, but Mr Barker added: “Nothing has really changed - the boys have always been and continue to be the life-blood of the school, making it an exciting and vibrant place, full of people with the desire to do well and striving to be the best they can be.’

A spokesperson for QEGS, said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr Barker for his unwavering service over his 40 years at the school and wish him all the best in his retirement.

"Mr Barker will be dearly missed, but we are sure he will continue to support the school from the touchlines for many years to come.”

