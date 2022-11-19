Professor Mahendra G Patel, from Sandal, has undertaken a number of roles at universities including Bradford, Birmingham City, Sussex, Wilkes Pennsylvania USA and Universiti Sains Malaysia in Penang.

He is a founding member of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, the professional leadership body for pharmacists, and as one of the national leads at the University of Oxford he continues to work closely with senior NHS and government offices in the search for an effective treatment in the community.

Professor Patel is an advocate and long-standing advisor to the British Heart Foundation and the South Asian Health Foundation on various national steering committees.

He has been a highly valued member of the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) over the years, sharing his expertise and knowledge developing national guidance and becoming one of the first Fellows of NICE.

On receiving the national honour, Professor Patel said: “I felt emotionally drained, tearful, and reflective in remembering my parents and how grateful I was to them and how I wished they could be here, but also to see where I started from since my schooling and university days and what I’ve done since and to where I am today, and how all those different people and organisations on the way have become such an indelible and uplifting part of my life.

"Of course, without my Hindu faith, my family upbringing through my parents, and the unwavering support and patience from my wife I don’t know how much of my achievements would be real today.

“I felt it was a journey I could never replicate again if given the chance. I felt truly overwhelmed and had to pinch myself to check if this was all for real.”

Professor Patel said it was “unbelievably extra special” that the OBE was initially awarded and signed by Queen Elizabeth and then to attend the investiture to receive the award under the new monarchy of King Charles III following the death of Her Majesty.

The honour came at a difficult time for Professor Patel having undergone "huge challenges” personally and within the family due to ill health, and the death of his mother at the age of 99.

Despite this he hoped that his career and OBE recognition could bring hope and inspiration to others.

“Irrespective of who you are or where you come from there is always a chance to succeed in life whatever you do as long as you are committed and passionate, and providing you remain true to yourself and fair to all others at all times,” he said.

He said that Wakefield – where he moved in 1986 and served as a governor at Wakefield Grammar School for 12 years as well as being a key member of staff in supporting the early establishment of Wakefield Hospice many years ago – had been a huge comfort during his career.