Wakefield photographer is ‘over the moon’ at reaching final in competition

A Wakefield-based photographer has reached the final of a fiercely contested annual competition.

Kevin Pearson, from wedding photography company Eternity Photo, has reached the final of the Guild of Photographers Image of the Year Competition with a wedding image captured at Cedar Court Hotel last December.

Eternity Photo Ltd

Each year the guild runs an online monthly photographic competition, judged by internationally renowned judges with awards given to the best entries.

During 2019, the competition attracted more than 13,500 entries from the most talented of photographers, and Kevin’s image is one of only ten that has been selected to reach the final of the competition.

Kevin said: “Entering images into the Guild of Photographers’ monthly competition and seeing the high standards of work from other photographers has helped to drive forward my own skills and helps me push myself further.

“The images I see getting awards each month are inspirational, so knowing just how high those standards are, to have one of my images shortlisted for the overall final from the many thousands submitted across the whole year is really exciting.

“I was over the moon and truly honoured to have had one of my photographs selected as a top ten finalist within the wedding category”.

The final outcome will be announced in Cheshire on February 1, 2020.

To find out more about the Guild of Photographers and their competition visit their website at www.photoguild.co.uk, and to find out more about Kevin visit his website at www.eternityphoto.co.uk.