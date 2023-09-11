News you can trust since 1852
Wakefield police officer charged with beating and strangling woman whilst off duty in Hull

A Wakefield police officer will appear in court on Wednesday (September 13) accused of violent offences against a woman.
By Shawna Healey
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read
Detective Constable Dean Hammond, 43, who works for West Yorkshire Police in the Wakefield District, has been charged with intentional strangulation, assault by beating and controlling and coercive behaviour.

The offences are alleged to have happened in the Kingston-Upon-Hull area while the officer was off duty.

He was suspended from duty after West Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate was made aware of the investigation.