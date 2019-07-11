Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford businesses named in Yorkshire Top 500

Thirty-two Wakefield companies have been named among the best in Yorkshire by a leading business magazine.
The firms made the cut on Yorkshire Business Insider's top 500.
The companies, located in Castleford, Knottingley, Normanton, Ossett, Pontefract and Wakefield, reported a combined gross turnover of £3.9billion.
TEVA UK in Castleford topped the list of companies in the district for the highest turnover of £522.2million.
Card Factory in Wakefield topped the list for the highest pre-tax profit with £72.6million while Taurus 3, the confectionery company trading as Tangerine, had the highest profit margin in the district at 27.7 per cent.
Tangerine also came in the overall top 20 companies in Yorkshire for the best profit margins.
Leader of Wakefield Council Peter Box said: "It is great to see that the Wakefield District is providing the right conditions for businesses to thrive and succeed.
"This news comes just 24 hours after the first annual review of the Wakefield District Economic Strategy, reporting the district’s progress towards this five year plan.
"The findings from the review will help to shape and refine the programme of activities in the areas of business, innovation, inward investment, regeneration, housing, employment and skills in the coming years.
“The Top 500 report demonstrates that businesses in the district are continuing to grow despite declines elsewhere in the UK due to the uncertainties of Brexit.
"At the council, we pride ourselves in being ‘open for business’ and provide policies to help companies innovate and grow.
"Our relationship with businesses has changed recently as a result of our new strategy and we are generating more social value from employers to ensure our residents benefit from the growth of the amazing companies that call Wakefield district their home. I’m delighted to see that as a result, the district continues to punch above its weight."
Of the 32 companies, 11 operate in Wakefield, seven in Pontefract, six in Castleford, three in Normanton, three in Ossett and two in Knottingley.
Full list below
Castleford
Arch UK Biocides
CCL Label
Premier Technical Services
Sigma GRP
Strategic Team
TEVA UK
Knottingley
Aardagh Glass
Plasmor
Normanton
Forza Foods
Generator Power
Sew-Eurodrive
Ossett
Carlco
Killgerm
Newly Weds Foods Acquisition
Pontefract
Dunhills (Pontefract)
Extra Detail
J Marr
Linpac Packaging
Reuse Glass UK
Taurus 3 (T/A Tangerine)
Ultima Furniture Systems
Wakefield
Bonmarche
Braveshire
Card Factory
Cars2
Findpath
Harratts
HBCLARK (Successors)
Mclean & Appleton
PC Specialist
Sharp Business Systems UK
Team 17