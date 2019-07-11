Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford businesses named in Yorkshire Top 500

Thirty-two Wakefield companies have been named among the best in Yorkshire by a leading business magazine.

The firms made the cut on Yorkshire Business Insider's top 500.

The companies, located in Castleford, Knottingley, Normanton, Ossett, Pontefract and Wakefield, reported a combined gross turnover of £3.9billion.

TEVA UK in Castleford topped the list of companies in the district for the highest turnover of £522.2million.

Card Factory in Wakefield topped the list for the highest pre-tax profit with £72.6million while Taurus 3, the confectionery company trading as Tangerine, had the highest profit margin in the district at 27.7 per cent.

Tangerine also came in the overall top 20 companies in Yorkshire for the best profit margins.

Leader of Wakefield Council Peter Box said: "It is great to see that the Wakefield District is providing the right conditions for businesses to thrive and succeed.

"This news comes just 24 hours after the first annual review of the Wakefield District Economic Strategy, reporting the district’s progress towards this five year plan.

"The findings from the review will help to shape and refine the programme of activities in the areas of business, innovation, inward investment, regeneration, housing, employment and skills in the coming years.

“The Top 500 report demonstrates that businesses in the district are continuing to grow despite declines elsewhere in the UK due to the uncertainties of Brexit.

"At the council, we pride ourselves in being ‘open for business’ and provide policies to help companies innovate and grow.

"Our relationship with businesses has changed recently as a result of our new strategy and we are generating more social value from employers to ensure our residents benefit from the growth of the amazing companies that call Wakefield district their home. I’m delighted to see that as a result, the district continues to punch above its weight."

Of the 32 companies, 11 operate in Wakefield, seven in Pontefract, six in Castleford, three in Normanton, three in Ossett and two in Knottingley.

Full list below

Castleford

Arch UK Biocides

CCL Label

Premier Technical Services

Sigma GRP

Strategic Team

TEVA UK

Knottingley

Aardagh Glass

Plasmor

Normanton

Forza Foods

Generator Power

Sew-Eurodrive

Ossett

Carlco

Killgerm

Newly Weds Foods Acquisition

Pontefract

Dunhills (Pontefract)

Extra Detail

J Marr

Linpac Packaging

Reuse Glass UK

Taurus 3 (T/A Tangerine)

Ultima Furniture Systems

Wakefield

Bonmarche

Braveshire

Card Factory

Cars2

Findpath

Harratts

HBCLARK (Successors)

Mclean & Appleton

PC Specialist

Sharp Business Systems UK

Team 17