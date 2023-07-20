A total of 2,049 children between the ages of two and five-years-old have been enrolled in Little Feet, a programme delivered by the organisation, Living Streets, which teaches them about the environmental, physical and social benefits of walking to school.

Thirty schools and nurseries, including Newlands Primary School in Normanton, Smawthorne Henry Moore Primary School in Castleford, Harewood Nursery School in Pontefract, and Orchard Head Junior, Infant and Nursery School in Pontefract, are now actively participating in Little Feet or have signed up to take part.

Nine out of 10 children aged two to four do not meet recommended daily activity levels, and many are exposed to poor quality air because of school gate congestion.

Over 2000 children in the region have been supported to walk, cycle and wheel to school thanks to a pioneering programme being led by the Mayor of West Yorkshire.

The Combined Authority’s Little Feet, programme directly helps address these problems by supporting families to change their habits.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “Walking to school should be every child’s right. The benefits include enjoying clean air, exercise, and precious time with a loved one while protecting our climate for the future.

“This pioneering programme is just one of the ways we’re helping make West Yorkshire a brighter, better-connected place for people to live, work and raise a family.”

Stephen Edwards, chief executive of Living Streets, said: “It’s fantastic to have so many children taking part in Little Feet and enjoying all the health and happiness benefits that come from walking to school.

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin.