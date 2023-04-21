Awarded from the Veterans Covenant Healthcare Alliance (VC HA), the accreditation is for the support offered to members of the Armed Forces community in the workforce and to its patients.

The Trust is committed to improving access to services for members of the Armed Forces community, which includes reducing health inequalities, and supporting the workforce through training and education to provide specialist care for specific needs.

The organisation also has an ‘Armed Forces Employee Network’ which is a place for employees connected to the Armed Forces community to come together and share their experiences.

Pinderfields Hospital,

In February this year, Len Richards, Chief executive re-affirmed the trust’s commitments to the Armed Forces Community by re-signing the Armed Forces Covenant.

Ellie Valentine, associate director of workforce and organisational development and armed forces employment lead at the Trust, said: “We are delighted to have achieved re-accreditation for Veteran Aware status.

"With a large military population across our district, it’s key that we provide the very best care possible for veterans and their families. We also support veterans, military families, and reservists into employment and whilst in our employment.

“We actively seek to recruit potential employees who are currently serving in our reserve forces or looking for their next career after serving in the Armed Forces. We have numerous career opportunities available, and our patients benefit greatly from the skills, experience, and values which our Armed Forces colleagues bring to their roles.”

Andy Minshull, practice educator with the Professional Development Education Unit (PDEU) was an Armed Forces veteran for sixteen years in the British Army.

The Trust is already a gold standard employer in the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (known as the ERS) for the ongoing support for reservists and cadet instructors who are employed as well as the commitment to attract further members of the Armed Forces into the workforce.

Jason Eyre, Consultant Trauma and Orthopaedic Surgeon at the Mid Yorkshire NHS Trust is one of many colleagues who recently received support to offer Military Reserve Service whilst working for the Trust. He is also a keen advocate for Veterans rights and welfare.

He has recently re-joined the Royal Army Medical Corps, after being supported by the Trust to attend the Army Medical Services (AMS) interview at Westbury, he qualified to train at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

Jason came top in his interview and underwent a gruelling four-week commissioning course.

Crediting the trust, Jason said: “I repaid this privilege to the Trust by winning the MacRoberts sword of honour as the top student in my intake at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.”

Andy Minshull, Practice Educator with the Professional Development Education Unit (PDEU) from Tingley, was also an Armed Forces veteran for sixteen years in the British Army, Parachute Regiment and Queen Alexander’s Royal Army Nursing Corps, serving in Iraq and Afghanistan before joining the trust.

Andy is running an ultra-marathon of 62 miles, to raise money for the recovery and rehabilitation charities, Supporting Wounded Veterans and ‘Adaptive Grand Slam.

To donate to Andy’s fund please visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/supporting-wounded-veterans-adaptive-grand-slam

To find out more about our offer to veterans visit: www.midyorks.nhs.uk/supporting-the-armed-forces

