Wakefield post box topper placed to celebrate coronation of King Charles III
An crocheted post box topper has been placed in a Wakefield village to mark King Charles III’s coronation.
The work, on display in Walton, is the latest by Lynn Clegg, who started the series as a way of helping her through her cancer treatment during lockdown.
It a follows a range of toppers she has made to mark and reflect on important dates.
Her previous creations have included the Queen’s jubilee, Easter, Postman Pat, Euro 2021 and the Mad Hatters tea party.
Lynn said: “People all in the village try to guess what I'm doing next. I have a few ideas up my sleeve.
“I'm hoping to do a branch with lots of different birds. Given that we’re near Walton Colliery Nature Reserve I did two swans for Valentine’s Day.”
Lynn and the village will celebrate the coronation with a party on the village recreation ground.
Regarding the royal family, she said: “I do like to follow them and see what's happening.”
On her toppers, she said: “When I was diagnosed with breast cancer it was an awful time for me and my family because the restrictions meant I had to go to all my appointments and treatments alone.
“I had to shield, so as soon as I felt able to I started knitting and crocheting to keep busy.
"It gave me something else to focus on and the villagers love them. They even call me the Banksy of Walton.
"I change the topper approximately every three weeks, keeping the villagers in suspense about what the next one is going to be.”