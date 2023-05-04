The work, on display in Walton, is the latest by Lynn Clegg, who started the series as a way of helping her through her cancer treatment during lockdown.

It a follows a range of toppers she has made to mark and reflect on important dates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her previous creations have included the Queen’s jubilee, Easter, Postman Pat, Euro 2021 and the Mad Hatters tea party.

A post topper to mark King Charles III Coronation has been created by Lynn Clegg in Walton near Wakefield. Picture Scott Merrylees

Lynn said: “People all in the village try to guess what I'm doing next. I have a few ideas up my sleeve.

“I'm hoping to do a branch with lots of different birds. Given that we’re near Walton Colliery Nature Reserve I did two swans for Valentine’s Day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynn and the village will celebrate the coronation with a party on the village recreation ground.

Regarding the royal family, she said: “I do like to follow them and see what's happening.”

Lynn with a topper to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion

On her toppers, she said: “When I was diagnosed with breast cancer it was an awful time for me and my family because the restrictions meant I had to go to all my appointments and treatments alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had to shield, so as soon as I felt able to I started knitting and crocheting to keep busy.

"It gave me something else to focus on and the villagers love them. They even call me the Banksy of Walton.

"I change the topper approximately every three weeks, keeping the villagers in suspense about what the next one is going to be.”

Topper of the Queen

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad