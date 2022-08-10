Wakefield Pride 2022: Full list of road closures for Sunday's celebration of diversity

With its new bigger location, this year’s event is set to be the biggest free event Wakefield has ever seen within the city centre.
Due to its increasing popularity, Wakefield Pride's new home this year is Borough Road car park.
The celebrations kick off at 10.30am at the Trinity Walk community stage, with local acts of all ages performing until noon.
From there, the popular Pride Parade sets off, walking around the city centre and up to the main event, starting at 1pm.
The Wakefield Pride arena will be a fully licenced area with various stalls, a health and wellbeing section, food vendors and the main stage.
A number of road closures and bus diversions are set to be in place for the safety of all involved.
Here’s everything you need to know.
The following roads will be closed to vehicles on a rolling closure basis between 11.30am and 1pm, on Sunday August 14:
*Brook Street
*Craven Street/ Borough Road
*Union Street
*Northgate
*Bull Ring
*Wood Street
*Bond Terrace
*Rishworth Street
*Northgate
*Upper York Street
*Borough Road
Additionally, Southgate will be closed from outside the New Union Pub from 11am until 10pm.
Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s LGBTQ+ Champion, said: “As a council we recognise and celebrate the diversity of all communities of the Wakefield district and the strengths and opportunities this brings. We are incredibly pleased to show our support for LGBTQ+ community and the city’s fantastic Pride celebration.”