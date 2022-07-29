Wakefield Pride is back with 90s music sensations Livin Joy, Rozalla and Urban Cookie Collective

With its new bigger location, the event is set to be the biggest free event Wakefield has ever seen within the city centre.

Due to its increasing popularity, Pride's new home this year is Borough Road car park.

Held on Sunday, August 14, the day kicks off at 10.30am at the Trinity Walk community stage, with local acts of all ages performing until noon.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield Pride was a huge hit in 2019 - now it's back for 2022 and promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

From there, the popular Pride Parade sets off, walking around the city centre and up to the main event, starting at 1pm.

More than 4,000 people are expected to attend and the entertainment will continue until the event finishes at 10pm.

The Wakefield Pride arena will be a fully licenced area with various stalls, a health and wellbeing section, food vendors and the main stage.

There a range of home grown talents, including band Transend, building up to the international 90s sensations, Rozalla, known for track "Everybody's Free" Angie Brown, who sang 1992 hit "I'm Gonna Get You" Livin' Joy, who sang "Dreamer" and Eurodance band, Urban Cookie Collective, known for their hit, "The Key the Secret".

Wakefield Pride's Katy Ineson said: "The Wakefield Pride Charity has collaborated with various businesses, local and further a field in order to make this event happen, including YPO, Coca Cola and Boost Energy to name a few.