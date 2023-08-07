News you can trust since 1852
Wakefield Pride set to return this weekend and promises to be as fabulous as ever

Wakefield Pride is set to return this weekend and promises to be as fabulous as ever.
By Shawna Healey
Published 7th Aug 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Following the success of last year’s new location, Wakefield Pride will once again be held at Borough Road Car Park.

Held on Sunday, August 13, the day kicks off at 11.30am at Trinity Walk, outside of Gregg’s, where the popular pride parade will set off.

The parade, which is less than a mile long and is wheelchair accessible, will march around the city centre before ending at the main event, which starts at 1pm.

First held in Wakefield in 2005, Wakefield Pride is back this Sunday.First held in Wakefield in 2005, Wakefield Pride is back this Sunday.
Alex Party and the former lead vocalist for N-Trance, Kelly Llorenna, will be headlining the festival.

Drag performers, Nicki French, St Sordid Secret, and Glitz Von Winkle will be hosting the event throughout the day.

Guests will also be in for a treat with performances from Kelly Marie as Cher, singer Allan Jay, local band Tytania, and many more acts throughout the day.

Pride is a celebration of the LBGT+ community.Pride is a celebration of the LBGT+ community.
Thousands of people are expected and the entertainment will continue until the event finishes at 10pm.

The Wakefield Pride arena will be a fully licenced area with various stalls, a health and wellbeing section, food vendors and the main stage.

A spokesperson for Wakefield Pride said: “Wakefield… it is nearly time. Wakefield Price is nearly upon us. Sunday August 13 at Borough Road Car Park. We can’t wait to see you all again.”

Our House, Wakefield’s only dedicated sober space for the LGBT+ community, will be holding a pre-pride placard workshop on Friday, August 10 from 6pm to 8pm. No booking is required and all materials and snacks will be provided.

