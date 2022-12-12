Wakefield primary school assistant principal's joy at helping to win the Disability Rugby World Cup for England
A Wakefield school teacher is celebrating after playing for England in their triumph at the Disability Rugby World Cup.
Ben Nicholson, Assistant Principal at Outwood Primary Academy Ledger Lane, was part of the team which secured a historic victory in the final against New Zealand at Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington.
England’s 42-10 win made them the first winners of the competition.
Mr Nicholson was selected for the England squad by the team’s head coach and former England Men’s Fullback, Shaun Briscoe following an extremely successful career.
Despite having been diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy at birth, his determination led him to start playing league at the age of 11. Once the Disability Rugby League started in the UK, Mr Nicholson began playing for his local team Wakefield Trinity, which became the third team to join the newly created league.
In his time playing for Wakefield Trinity, the team won the League Leaders Shield and have been runners-up in two grand finals, with Mr Nicholson also having the opportunity to play at Old Trafford, Manchester, and in Australia.
On England’s triumph, Mr Nicholson said: “It has been such a fantastic and life-changing opportunity to not only represent England and my home county of Yorkshire in an international sporting competition but to bring home the trophy too. The recognition of disability sports has come a long way and I was so pleased to see how widely the competition was celebrated.
“Beyond winning, it has been so heart-warming to have my friends, family, as well as the staff and pupils at the academy, support me throughout this whole journey.”
The pupils and staff at Outwood Primary Academy Ledger Lane – part of Outwood Grange Academies Trust – were cheering Mr Nicholson on throughout the tournament, with the academy organising a celebration assembly for the assistant principal where everyone was able to congratulate him on his achievement.
Rachael Skirrow, Principal at Outwood Primary Academy Ledger Lane, said: “We are all incredibly proud of Ben for his fantastic success, which is beyond deserved. He has been such a role model for our pupils, showcasing that hard work, determination and commitment can help you achieve anything you put your mind to."