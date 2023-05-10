Mark Barnes name was put forward by the governor at HMP Wakefield, his daugher Carys said.

She said: “My dad is very proud of his journey, where he served in the Navy and was in the Falklands then went to Strangeways prison and were there when the riots happened.

“We were then moved to Wakefield where he has worked for 32 years.

Mark Barnes

“He is coming to the end of his career now and this is an amazing way to finish.”

Carys said there were 20 prison offers in the UK that we asked to take part

Mr Barnes marched past Downing Street, past the cenotaph and onto Whitehall.

Closer to home, celebrations and parties took place across the district over the bank holiday weekend.