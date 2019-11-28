Wakefield pub gets their paws on first place

The Calder Vale Hotel in Wakefield has been declared the regional winner of Rover’s coveted Dog-friendly Pub Award, after receiving the most votes from the public in the area.

The pub beat off competition from over 200 other dog-friendly establishments in Yorkshire to get their paws on the prize.

SURROUNDED: The Calder Valley Hotel in Wakefield

The Dog-friendly Pub Awards, run by Rover.com, celebrates pubs with dog-friendly initiatives and encourages pubs across the country to welcome four legs as well as two.

Renowned in the Wakefield area as a great pit stop after a nice long dog-walk, the pub is hailed for its welcoming approach, and dog amenities, including shared eating areas, a secure garden and treats.

Ian Sizer from The Calder Vale Hotel said: “Being Yorkshire’s most dog-friendly pub is fantastic, and a great opportunity to celebrate with our super supportive customers and their dogs.

“We hope that as a result of our win, The Calder Vale will become an ever more integrated part of the local community, as its all about enjoying each other’s company for us.”

Simon Le Grice from Rover said: “The superb service they demonstrated shows a real consideration for dog welfare and happiness, which we at Rover value above all.

“The whole Rover pack is proud to congratulate The Calder Vale Hotel on winning the Dog-friendly Pub Award for Yorkshire and hopes that the awards will inspire dog owners country-wide to discover and support their local pubs, while also encouraging more pubs to consider our two-legged friends in their offerings.”

Visit www.pubs.rover.com for more information.