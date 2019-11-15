Wakefield pub spreads community spirit for Children In Need

The Craft Union Pub Company based in Wakefield, hosted guests from the Solihull Pub Support Centre and challenged them with a range of wacky tasks to help raise awareness of Children In Need in the local community.

Earlier this week, the Wakefield firm launched its ‘Crafty Community Week’ – an initiative to encourage local communities to come together for Remembrance Sunday, World Kindness Day and Children In Need.

The team at Solihull Pub Support Centre gained fantastic operational experience as they were guided on a tour of Craft Union’s three pubs in Wakefield – The Union Bank (HQ), Strafford Arms and The Raven.

Despite gloomy weather conditions today, visitors from Solihull Pub Support Centre demonstrated their teamwork by enthusiastically completing a series of challenges at each of the pubs, which included :

Get dressed into Children in Need outfit provided by Craft Union

Sing a favourite Karaoke song on the Strafford Arm’s Karaoke while a team member records video

Complete hourly checks at each pub using the Pub Day Book

Whilst in the Union Bank cellar, change a barrel

Get to know a regular customer at the Raven and buy them a drink

Visit a competitor and gather their draught pricing & entertainment schedule

Take hot drinks out to the homeless using provided cups (for act of kindness)

Collect money for Children in Need using collection buckets

Complete a random act of kindness

Cocktail making masterclass at the Union Bank

To thank the team for their efforts during the day, Craft Union organised a Glitter Awards Party whereby members were rewarded with a trophy for each successful task completed.