A prominent Wakefield pub at the corner of Lower Warrengate and The Springs is still closed two months after it was put up for sale.

The Wakey Tavern, by Kirkgate, closed last year for a refurbishment, which would have included a fish and chip shop being built within the pub.

But the work stopped in October with no sign of it starting up again.

The pub was put on the market, along with six others, around March this year but it remains closed and boarded up.