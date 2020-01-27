Wakefield Rainbow's pack 'overwhelmed' by £1,000 donation

A Wakfeield Rainbow's pack have said they are "overwhelmed" after receiving a £1,000 donation from a housebuilder.

The 37th Wakefield Rainbows received the donation from Persimmon Homes West Yorkshire as part of their Community Champions scheme, which seeks to support local groups and charities working to improve the quality of life or environment for the community.

The group, who meet at Sandal Methodist Church, are fundraising for their 30th anniversary, and plan to use the donation to help fund excursions and a celebratory badge.

Rachel Kirkham, from the 37th Wakefield Rainbows, said: “We are totally overwhelmed by the generous funding that we have received from Persimmon Homes.

“We are all about helping the children learn new skills and activities. To mark our anniversary we have grand plans, including day trips, sleepovers and even a special celebratory badge for each of the girls.”

Simon Whalley, sales director for Persimmon Homes West Yorkshire, said: “We strive to support the communities wherever we build and are delighted to support such an enthusiastic group of young girls in Wakefield.

“We’ve made it really simple to apply for funding, and we’re urging groups and charities to apply for next month’s donation by completing an online form at www.persimmonhomes.com/charity.”

The Persimmon Homes Community Champions offers donations of up to £1,000 to local UK groups and charities which have already raised vital funds for themselves.

These grants are awarded across Persimmon Homes’ 32 regional businesses.