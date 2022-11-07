Wakefield Remembrance Day: Services across the district to remember our fallen

Wakefield Council will be holding events to remember those who lost their lives in conflicts across the world this Remembrance Day.

Members of the public are being encouraged to observe a two-minute silence on Friday, November 11, at 11am.

They are welcome to attend the War Memorial, opposite County Hall, where the Deputy Mayor, Councillor Josie Pritchard, Captain John Thompson, and children from Pinders Primary School will lead the two-minute silence and lay wreaths.

Remembrance Day Wakefield.

Later in the evening, at 7pm, there will be a Festival of Remembrance Service in Wakefield Cathedral that is open to the public. People must be seated by 6.45pm.

On Remembrance Sunday, November 13, the annual Wreath Laying service will take place.

Those who wish to take part should come to the Cathedral West Door where the Parade will depart at 10.40am, to walk to the nearby War Memorial where the service will start at 10.55am.

Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “The Festival of Remembrance is always a moving and important time of year.

The poppy installation at Pontefract Town Hall in 2021.

“It is an opportunity to unite as one, to honour and remember those who have made huge sacrifices for their country and those who continue to do so.

“I hope as many people, as possible, will join us to pay their respects and ensure the contributions of past and present personnel in our Armed Forces are not forgotten.”

Services across the district include:

Featherstone

In Featherstone, the Royal British Legion will be holding its Armistice Day Service on Friday, November 11 at Featherstone District War Memorial Gardens at 10.50am.

The Remembrance Day services on Sunday, November 13 will be at at 10.50am with people gathering at the Featherstone and District War Memorial Gardens under the direction of the RBL Parade Marshal where a full

Remembrance Service will be held at 11am.

At 11.15am people are asked to make their way down Station Lane to the War Memorial on St Thomas’ Road where a second Remembrance Service will be held at 11.30am.

On completion of the Remembrance Service the Parade Marshal will dismiss the parade.

Normanton

South Normanton Parish Council will be holding its Remembrance Sunday Service at St Michael’s and All Angels Church on Sunday.Meeting in the Market Place from 9.45am there will be a short march to St Michael’s and All Angels Church at 10am on Sunday, November 13.

At 10.30am the annual Remembrance Sunday Service will take place inside the church with the traditional laying of wreaths by local representatives and a bugler will sound the Last Post.

After the service, at 11.30am, there will be a parade back through the village along the High Street and Market Place into the Post Mill Centre with another short service being held in the Memorial Garden at Town Park, followed by the laying of poppy wreaths at the memorial stones.

The bugler will then sound the Last Post.

People are then more than welcomed inside the Post Mill Centre for tea, coffee and light refreshments.

