Wakefield reservoir: Police resume search for man

Officers were called after concerns for his safety at around 5.30pm yesterday (Saturday).

Detective Inspector Dan Bates of Leeds CID said: “We are continuing the search this morning in relation to a man that was seen to enter the water yesterday.

“His family is being supported by specially-trained officers.

Police at the reservoir today

“A number of emergency services are at the scene today carrying out enquiries. We would urge people to stay away from the area whilst this is carried out.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who was at the reservoir yesterday from around 5pm onwards to come forward and help our investigation.

“As the weather is set to get hotter this week, this incident serves as a reminder about the dangers of swimming in open water.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or via the live chat options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact quoting log 1400 of 16 July.

Police and firefighters were called to the reservoir off Haigh Moor Road after concern about a man in the water.