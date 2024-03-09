Wakefield residents can get free expert advice on how to save money and manage debt

Wakefield Council is offering residents expert advice on how to save money and manage debt.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 9th Mar 2024, 09:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Last year, 1,000 households were helped by the Money Smart service and helped people to reduce their monthly debt payments by 76 per cent.

The team also secured over £361,000 in grant funding to help vulnerable residents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To qualify for Money Smart advice people must own their home or privately rent.

Most Popular
Wakefield Council is offering residents expert advice on how to save money and manage debt.Wakefield Council is offering residents expert advice on how to save money and manage debt.
Wakefield Council is offering residents expert advice on how to save money and manage debt.

The service offers one-one support. It includes advice on maximising income, budgeting and managing debt. As well as how to deal with mortgage arrears, reduce energy costs and debt. There’s also advice on accessing adult education, training, and developing job skills – to help long-term finances.

Money Smart can also provide Energy Debt Fund grants to help people having problems with energy debt. And it offers help to people in fuel poverty.

Call 01924 305892 or email [email protected]

More details available at Money smart - Wakefield Council

Related topics:Wakefield CouncilWakefield