Wakefield residents can now get birth, death, marriage and civil partnership certificates online

Wakefield Council has urged residents to order birth, death, marriage and civil partnership certificates online if they can, following the successful launch of its online ordering service.

The call comes as the economy and events open up as the district recovers from the pandemic.

Around 6,000 certificates are produced every year by the council, with about two thirds of all requests being processed by phone - that’s around 200 phone calls per week

The website is available all day, every day and using it instead of trying to get through on the phone, will help those with complex needs or emergencies get through more quickly and can be accessed here. Coun Michelle Collins, Cabinet Member for Resources, said: "With things starting to open up properly now, with people getting married and moving house, we’re seeing an increase in requests for certificates.

“We know not everyone can get online, but where people can, we really encourage everyone to use the really simple process on the website - it’ll save you time and help the council serve more people every day.