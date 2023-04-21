Wakefield residents distressed after trees cut down leaving just a 'dirty road'
People living on a residential street near Wakefield city centre are upset that two trees have been cut down.
The trees were cut down on Albion Street today (Friday, April 21) and people felt that the small bit of nature they had on their doorsteps had been taken away.
A resident who contacted the Express said: “I used to watch the birds and squirrels from my window. But now I have a view of an empty, dirty road.
“At first I thought they came just to trim the two trees a little bit, but they cut them both down.
"I don't understand why they do this in a city where there is not a lot of green space.”
Wakefield Council has responsibility for managing trees in parks, golf courses, towns and city centres, and schools across the district
People can enquire about issues with trees on the local authority’s website.
The council has been approached for comment.