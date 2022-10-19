Wakefield residents invited to get involved in planting trees and naming new 19 hectares woodlands in Ossett and Lupset

The two new woodland areas will cover a total of 19 hectares of land, in the Gawthorpe area of Ossett and Snapethorpe area of Lupset.

All volunteers are welcome, including individuals, families, schools, community groups and businesses - anyone looking to get their hands dirty and join in doing something good for themselves and the community.

Between 30,000 to 50,000 trees will be planted over winter 2022/23 as part of the council’s drive to plant thousands of new trees to help tackle climate change and make Wakefield a greener and healthier place to live.

Wakefield Council is inviting communities to get involved in planting two new woodland areas. Pictured is Coun Jack Hemingway, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for Environment and Climate Change

The council is also inviting residents to suggest names for the two new woodland areas – something which local communities can relate to.

Name suggestions can be made via SurveyMonkey before Friday, November 25.

Residents will then be invited to choose their favourite name from a shortlist.

Coun Jack Hemingway, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “Last year, hundreds of residents helped us plant thousands of trees and I hope we will see fantastic support again this year.

“I hope people will join us to plant trees and help us give our new woodlands fitting names.

“Our tree planting programme is ambitious but it’s a key part of our fight against climate change and commitment to protecting nature.

“Every tree we plant will capture a tonne of carbon, help prevent flooding and provide habitat for wildlife.”

The planting season runs from November to March. Tree planting days open to the public will be announced as soon as possible.

The trees will be a mix of broadleaved and coniferous native trees, carefully selected to thrive in the environment.

Wakefield Council is a partner in the White Rose Forest initiative, which will form part of the Northern Forest of 50 million trees.

Creating new woodlands is part of the Council’s Climate Change Action Plan, a mission to make the authority’s operation carbon neutral by 2030 and help the entire district achieve ‘net zero’ by 2038.